Microsoft is interested in joining OpenAI board if Sam Altman returns as CEO

Microsoft, currently one of OpenAI's most prominent financial backers, plans to take a seat on the company's board of directors if ousted CEO Sam Altman returns to lead the ChatGPT developer. According to a report from The Information, Microsoft is also considering serving as a non-voting board observer.



The publication, citing close sources, further reveals that Microsoft's plans to join the board are also part of the ongoing discussions regarding the possible reinstatement of OpenAI co-founder and former CEO Sam Altman. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is personally initiating talks between OpenAI's significant backers and the organization's senior leadership. This collaborative effort involves actively engaging with OpenAI Interim CEO Mira Murati to explore the potential of Sam Altman's return to the organization.

However, if Altman's return is impractical, Microsoft has expressed strong interest in making strategic investments to support Altman's new venture.

Investors in Open AI want Altman back

Meanwhile, OpenAI investors are pressuring the company's board to bring back Sam Altman as CEO, just a day after his abrupt departure was made public. According to Bloomberg, some investors have even contacted Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to discuss Altman's potential performance. Nadella, reportedly caught off guard by the board's decision Saturday, offered his support to Altman in whatever he decides to do next.

Shocking Exits from Open AI

Sam Altman's abrupt departure from OpenAI on Saturday set off a chain reaction of resignations from high-ranking people, including co-founder Greg Brockmanand a group of esteemed researchers. Reports suggest that executive departures will continue following Altman's ouster. Additionally, if Altman were to regain the position of CEO of OpenAI, he would advocate for modifications to the company's governance framework.

Deadline to bring back Sam Altman

Another report from The Verge indicated that OpenAI staff have made a harsh request to the board, demanding the immediate reinstatement of Sam Altman and Greg Brockman or facing a mass resignation of key staff. The board initially accepted their demands and expressed a willingness to resign to facilitate the return of Altman and Brockman. However, they later returned on their promise and failed to meet the deadline stipulated by the staff. Additionally, reports indicate that Altman is considering establishing a new company that could attract a substantial portion of OpenAI's workforce to join him.