Elon Musk: X Feed to Become Fully AI-Powered by November with Grok Customisation

Elon Musk confirms X’s feed will be fully AI-driven by November, offering customisation through Grok and a new “Read Aloud” feature.
Elon Musk has revealed that X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, will soon be powered entirely by artificial intelligence. By November 2025, the feed will transition to a fully AI-driven system, with users gaining greater control over the content they see.
The announcement came on Saturday after Musk retweeted a post by Nikita Bier, X’s Product Head, who outlined the platform’s vision of building a more personalised and relevant user experience. Musk confirmed that “the algorithm will be purely AI by November, with significant progress along the way. We will open source the algorithm every two weeks or so. By November or certainly December, you will be able to adjust your feed dynamically just by asking Grok.”
Personalisation at the Core
The move marks a major step in X’s evolution, as the platform distances itself from the traditional “mainstream algorithm” model that often pushes politically charged or viral content. Instead, X plans to focus on building niche communities where users can explore their genuine interests without unnecessary clutter.
Bier emphasised this shift in her post, saying: “The goal for your X timeline is to get out of the mainstream algo and the political crusades and find your niche. You should be able to post about your interests and have friendly, relevant people chime in. If you’re seeing gas station fight videos, your account is not ramped up yet. We are working every day to fix this.”
By introducing dynamic personalisation powered by Grok—X’s in-house AI assistant—users will be able to fine-tune their feeds with simple voice or text commands. This hands-on customisation could give people a stronger sense of ownership and make the platform more engaging for everyday users.
AI at the Heart of X’s Future
For months, Musk has hinted that X would transform into an AI-first social media ecosystem. The new feed model will give users both control and flexibility, addressing one of the most common criticisms of algorithm-driven platforms—lack of transparency and unwanted exposure to irrelevant or divisive content.
By open-sourcing the AI algorithm every two weeks, Musk also promises a level of accountability and innovation rarely seen among social media giants. Developers and researchers will be able to review, test, and potentially improve the algorithm in real-time.
Grok’s New “Read Aloud” Feature
Alongside the feed announcement, Musk introduced a major upgrade for Grok. The AI assistant now includes a “Read Aloud” function, allowing it to respond in a natural, human-like voice. The feature was first highlighted in a post by X user @amXFreeze, which Musk retweeted.
“Grok just got ‘Read Aloud’ feature. Now you can just listen to Grok’s response, in a stunningly natural, human-like voice instead of reading everything. Let the world’s smartest AI do the talking,” the post read.
This enhancement signals Musk’s intention to expand Grok beyond text-based assistance, making it more interactive and accessible. With audio-enabled responses, X aims to compete with other AI voice assistants while deepening user engagement.
Looking Ahead
With its upcoming AI-powered feed and new Grok features, X is betting big on artificial intelligence to reshape how people consume and interact with content online. By the end of 2025, Musk envisions a platform where algorithms adapt to individuals, not the other way around—potentially setting a new benchmark for social media personalisation.