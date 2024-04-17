Elon Musk's X Introduces Small Fee for New Users: Details

Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, is undergoing significant changes that may alter the user experience for good. Musk recently announced that X will begin charging new users an annual fee of $1 (approximately Rs 100) to access the platform's basic functionalities, such as posting, liking, bookmarking, and retweeting. Initially tested in New Zealand and the Philippines, Musk plans to roll out this change globally.

The rationale behind this decision is to reduce the number of bots on the platform, as Musk argues that the current AI and troll farms can easily pass the existing "are you a bot" tests. However, this approach raises questions. Will paying a dollar truly guarantee a bot-free experience? Will bot operators not be able to afford the nominal fee? What measures will X take to address the existing bots and troll farms?

This policy was previously only active in New Zealand and the Philippines — X Daily News (@xDaily) April 15, 2024

Beyond the bot issue, the fee may impact the user experience, especially for new users. Charging for basic features could restrict new users' ability to engage with the platform, potentially hindering the quick dissemination of crucial information and interaction with other users. Essentially, non-paying users would be limited to consuming content rather than contributing to it.



Correct, read for free, but $1/year to write. It’s the only way to fight bots without blocking real users.



This won’t stop bots completely, but it will be 1000X harder to manipulate the platform. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2023

The decision may also foreshadow similar changes for existing users. If the fee effectively reduces bots, X may extend the model to current users. This could transform the platform into a pay-to-play space, reshaping the platform from its original free-access roots.



This shift in X's policy may also have broader implications. The platform's ability to correct misinformation could be hindered if replying to a tweet or sharing information becomes restricted by fees. The fact-check tool may not always be reliable, so user input is essential for maintaining an accurate and informed online space.

The changes to X signal a departure from the Twitter many users have grown accustomed to. Under the guise of combating bots, the introduction of a fee model for new users and potentially existing users appears to limit access to essential features. These shifts may permanently transform X, impacting the user experience and raising concerns about the platform's future trajectory.