A new lawsuit has brought tech giant Google into the ongoing fallout surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, as a group of survivors claim the company’s AI tools exposed their private information online. According to a report by a famous publication, the plaintiffs allege that sensitive details—including names, phone numbers, and email addresses—were surfaced through Google’s search and AI-powered features, resulting in harassment and emotional distress.

The case has been filed in a US federal court by a woman identified as Jane Doe, representing multiple survivors. At the heart of the complaint is the claim that despite repeated requests to remove the information, it continued to appear across Google’s platforms, amplifying the harm.

The origins of the issue trace back to a document release by the US Department of Justice in late 2025 and early 2026. These records reportedly revealed the identities of around 100 Epstein survivors unintentionally. Although authorities later acknowledged the mistake and attempted to retract the material, it had already spread widely online.

What followed, according to the lawsuit, worsened the situation. Survivors argue that Google’s systems continued to display the leaked information, including within AI-generated responses. Unlike traditional search results that provide links to external websites, these AI tools present direct answers—sometimes compiling and displaying sensitive data in a more accessible way.

“Survivors now face renewed trauma,” the suit says. “Strangers call them, email them, threaten their physical safety, and accuse them of conspiring with Epstein when they are, in reality, Epstein’s victims.”

A central concern raised in the lawsuit is Google’s AI Mode, which the plaintiffs claim went beyond simply indexing content. In one instance cited, the AI allegedly displayed a victim’s full name, shared her email address, and even created a clickable link that allowed users to contact her directly.

The survivors argue that this functionality actively contributed to the spread of private information rather than passively reflecting content already available online. They contend that such design choices make it easier for harmful data to circulate and persist.

The case also raises broader legal questions about Section 230, a longstanding US law that shields internet companies from liability for user-generated content. Historically, this protection has allowed platforms to avoid responsibility for what appears on their sites.

However, the plaintiffs are challenging whether those protections should extend to AI-generated responses. The lawsuit claims Google’s systems are “not a neutral search index” and suggests that the company’s role in generating and presenting information could make it legally accountable.

As scrutiny around artificial intelligence grows, particularly regarding privacy risks and harmful content, this case could become a pivotal moment. It underscores the tension between technological innovation and the responsibility to safeguard individuals—especially those already affected by trauma.