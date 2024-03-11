Live
- Ahead of polls, Kamal Nath says he will not leave Chhindwara 'at any cost'
- Guv inaugurates Constitution Park at Rajasthan Technical University
- The Indian Parliamentary system is the best in the world. Additional DC
- Indian scientists explore structural shifts in hybrid perovskites for renewable energy generation
- Maha Cabinet clears construction of housing complexes for workers from closed 58 Mumbai textile mills
- SP Riti Raj to Visit Ieeja police station on Wednesday
- ASP Paritosh Pankaj injures in CM Revanth programme
- Central government implemented CAA Act 2019 across the country
- Maha Cabinet clears Rs 67.14 cr for land acquisition for construction of state guesthouse in Ayodhya
- IIT Kanpur's new low-cost air sampling device to combat PM 2.5
Just In
EU Commission's use of Microsoft software breached privacy rules, watchdog says
The European Commission's use of Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab software breached EU privacy rules and the bloc's executive also failed to implement adequate safeguards for personal data transferred to non-EU countries, the EU privacy watchdog said on Monday.
BRUSSELS: The European Commission's use of Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab software breached EU privacy rules and the bloc's executive also failed to implement adequate safeguards for personal data transferred to non-EU countries, the EU privacy watchdog said on Monday.
The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) ordered the Commission to take measures to comply with privacy rules and to halt data transfer to the U.S. company and subsidiaries located in third countries which do not have privacy deals with the EU, setting a deadline of Dec. 9.
The EDPS's decision followed a three-year probe triggered by worries about the transfer of personal data to the United States following revelations in 2013 by former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden of mass U.S. surveillance.
"The Commission has failed to provide appropriate safeguards to ensure that personal data transferred outside the EU/EEA are afforded an essentially equivalent level of protection as guaranteed in the EU/EEA," the watchdog said in a statement.
The EEA (European Economic Area) is made up of the 27 EU countries, along with Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.
"In its contract with Microsoft, the Commission did not sufficiently specify what types of personal data are to be collected and for which explicit and specified purposes when using Microsoft 365," the EDPS said.
Microsoft 365 is the product suite that includes Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations and Outlook emails.
The data protection authority ordered the Commission to suspend all data flows resulting from its use of Microsoft 365 to Microsoft and its affiliates and sub-processors located in countries outside Europe not covered by an adequacy decision.
The EU currently has data adequacy agreements with 16 countries, including Argentina, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Britain and the United States.
The EU executive was also told to take measures to ensure that its use of Microsoft 365 complies with privacy rules.