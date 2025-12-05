Ex-Apple Engineer Unveils AI Chip to Rival Apple Vision Pro in China

A former Apple engineer is making headlines in China after developing an AI smart glasses chip that could challenge one of Apple’s most advanced technologies. Wang Chaohao, who previously worked in Apple’s extended reality division, now leads the Chinese startup GravityXR, which has revealed a new mixed reality chip designed to compete directly with the Apple Vision Pro.

China’s First 5nm All-in-One XR Chip

GravityXR’s newest innovation, the Jizhi G-X100, is described as China’s first all-in-one mixed reality chip built on advanced 5nm technology. Designed for lightweight AI glasses and high-performance XR headsets, the chip marks a significant step toward creating homegrown alternatives to the premium XR hardware currently dominated by Apple.

According to GravityXR, the G-X100 is engineered to deliver powerful spatial computing capabilities — allowing devices to analyse the real world and blend it seamlessly with virtual content. Its compact size and efficiency make it suitable for everything from everyday wearable AI glasses to professional extended reality applications.

Faster Than Apple Vision Pro?

One of the most striking claims made by the company is the chip’s photon-to-photon latency of 9 milliseconds, which it says outperforms the 12 milliseconds achieved by the Apple Vision Pro. Lower latency is crucial for reducing motion lag and improving immersion, making virtual and augmented reality experiences feel more natural and responsive.

This performance benchmark positions GravityXR as a serious competitor in a global race where companies are pushing for faster, more accurate mixed reality computing.

A Key Player in China’s Push for Tech Independence

Wang Chaohao’s shift from Apple to founding GravityXR reflects a larger movement in the tech world, where China is investing heavily in developing its own high-end chip technologies. His academic background at Stanford University and industry experience from Apple lend strong credibility to the startup’s ambitions.

GravityXR has already secured major backing from investors such as HongShan (formerly Sequoia Capital China), Gaorong Capital, electronics manufacturing giant Goertek, and acclaimed game developer miHoYo. Their support signals growing confidence in China’s emerging XR ecosystem as the country accelerates efforts to reduce dependence on US technology.