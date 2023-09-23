Existing Apple users can get iPhone 15 under Rs 40,000; Know how

Apple's much-awaited iPhone 15 lineup of smartphones is now on sale in India and other countries. The line of premium smartphones was unveiled at Apple's Wonderlust event on September 12, and pre-orders for the smartphones began on September 15 at 5:30 p.m.



Apple customers can purchase the latest iPhone lineup at the company's official stores and on its website today starting at 8:00 a.m. The latest iPhone lineup includes four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The cheapest of the four new phones, the iPhone 15, will be available in India at a price of Rs 79,900 for the 128GB version, while customers will have to pay Rs 89,900 for the 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,09,900 for the 512 GB storage variant.

However, if you are already an Apple customer and are interested in upgrading your smartphone to an Apple iPhone 15, here is how you can try your luck to get it for under Rs 40,000.

The iPhone 15 is currently priced at Rs 79,900, but if you have an HDFC card, India iStore is offering an instant cashback of Rs 5,000. With this offer, the net effective price of the iPhone 15 comes down to Rs 74,900. Additionally, if you own an iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, you stand a chance to receive an exchange value of up to Rs 37,000. You can determine the exact exchange value of your old phone by following the Cashify link provided in the Exchange option. Please note that your old phone must be in perfect working condition, free of any scratches or dents on the device.

Retail stores like Croma also allow customers to order iPhone 15 smartphones online with full payment or in-store with Rs. Nominal deposit of Rs 2,000 for prior reservation. HDFC credit card holders can save up to Rs 5000 on iPhone 15 and 15 Plus or Rs 4000 on the Pro models while exchanging an old smartphone offers up to Rs 6,000 in incentives.