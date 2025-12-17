No helmet-No petrol rule yielding results: sp

Tirupati: In a determined bid to see everyone wears helmet for safety, the Tirupati district police imposed ‘No Helmet - No Petrol’ rule in the district. Keeping in view more deaths in accidents involving two-wheelers due to the failure of wearing helmet, Tirupati police made wearing helmet for availing petrol compulsory which they hope will make the people invariably wear helmet for safety. District SP L Subba Rayudu observed that most of those who died in two-wheeler accidents were in the age group of 18-35 and in that fatal mishap, sizeable number were not wearing helmet.

Against the backdrop, SP Subba Rayudu said the rule ‘No Helmet - No Petrol’ was imposed to ensure safety to save life. While district Collector Dr S Venkateswar appreciated the SP for his efforts to enhance safety to save lives, he felt that wearing helmet will help save lives in accidents involving two-wheelers. Speaking to The Hans India, the SP said that after ‘No Helmet - No Petrol rule’ was imposed, there was visible improvement in two-wheeler riders wearing helmet and vowed that police would continue their efforts to see everyone wears helmet for safety and not out of fear. Thus they display love for their families and responsibility.

He further said an aggressive campaign was also taken up through banners, flexis and awareness ralliesto promote helmet wearing.

Naveen Kumar, a middle-aged man, said it was the youth who are the main victims in the accidents as they are prone to speed driving and not following safety norms like wearing helmet. He welcomed ‘No Helmet No Petrol’ rule as it would see the youth also make it a point to wear helmet.

Harika, a working woman commended the Tirupati police's decision to enforce the ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ rule. She stated that this strict measure is currently instilling the helmet-wearing habit among youth, ensuring they will definitely use helmets in the future. She emphasised that helmets will serve as a protective shield in their lives.