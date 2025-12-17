AP CM Naidu directs Collectors to adopt speed of delivering public services to win confidence of people

AMARAVATI: Top priority should be given to increase satisfaction levels of people on public services to increase confidence and trust on government, observed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He advised the Collectors to adopt speed of delivering Government services.

Addressing fifth Collectors' conference at Secretariat here today, the Chief Minister made it clear that numbers alone will not serve the purpose and district collectors should initiate measures to increase satisfaction level among people at field level with speedy delivery of government services including redressal of grievances.

Stating that district collectors are ambassadors of Government, the Chief Minister said that the performance of collectors reflect on Government. Expressing happiness over achieving 92 per cent satisfaction level in distribution of pensions, the Chief Minister said that every state should mention the name of Andhra Pradesh for best practices and implementation of welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister opined that there should be competitive spirit among collectors over best performance as perforamnce is the criteria of NDA government. Citing the example of commitment of Deputy Chief Minister in sanctioning a road to a remote village on the spot over the request of a newly recruited police constable, the Chief Minister said that such speedy redressal of grievances will win more public satisfaction.

The Chief Minister said focus should be made on data driven decision making in governance to achieve best results. There should be responsibility and answerability among officials. Citing the example of functioning of revenue department, the Chief Minister said answerability will be fixed for every employee using blockchain technology. He set a deadline to make available all files and services online by January. He said that he used to focus more on data lake to get realtime information and added that Google came forward to set up AI data centre in Visakhapatnam with the existence of proactive governance and likewise district collectors should take the resonsibility of grounding of projects in their respective districts. He said on the lines of speed of doing business district collectors should adopt speed of delivering governance to achieve highest satisfaction among people and strive hard to achieve 15 per cent growth rate.

Earlier Chief Secretary K Vijayanand welcomed the gathering by stating that the Collectors conference play key role in Government performance.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister for Revenue Anagani Satyaprasad, Minister for Finance Payyavula Kesav addressed the conference.