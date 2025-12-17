Civic commissioner reviews road widening proposals

Kurnool: The Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath on Tuesday directed officials to accelerate the issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds in connection with the proposed road widening works between Kids World and Budhwarpet Bridge.

Stressing the importance of transparency and efficiency, he said the process must be completed without delay to facilitate the timely commencement of the key infrastructure project.

As part of the review, the Commissioner conducted a field inspection on Tuesday in the Osmania College and Vaddegiri areas, where road widening is planned.

He examined the measurements and verified the technical details related to land acquisition for the project.

Officials concerned briefed him on the progress of surveys and the documentation being prepared for issuing TDR bonds to affected property owners.

Highlighting the significance of road expansion in urban development, Commissioner Viswanath said that widening major roads would substantially reduce traffic congestion and improve mobility for city residents. He underscored that strict adherence to prescribed norms and complete transparency in granting TDR bonds are essential to ensure public confidence and smooth execution of the project.

The Commissioner further instructed officials to ensure that property owners face no inconvenience during the process and that errors are avoided at every stage.

He also called for effective coordination among all concerned departments to complete the TDR bond issuance at the earliest.

Town Planning Officer Anzad Basha, Building Inspectors Veman Rao, and other officials participated in the inspection.