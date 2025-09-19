First Glimpse: Google Home’s New Gemini-Powered Redesign Unveiled

As part of a major Google smart home update, new hardware and software upgrades are being rolled out. New products to look out for include the Gemini-powered Nest speaker, the latest Nest Doorbell, and upgraded Nest Cams. However, the single largest update will come on October 1, when Gemini is officially integrated into new Google Home experience. This new feature, along with the October 1 launch, will also be accompanied by a major redesign of the Google Home app on Android, with an updated look, and smooth new navigation.

Code for the new Google Home redesign 2025 is already in place in version 3.41.50.3 of the software. We have also had the chance to view early previews of the redesigned interface for Google Home, as the welcome screen for the upcoming update makes clear. Google Home Gemini AI is a major feature here, taking center stage and finally replacing Google Assistant as the main AI for the smart home hub.

The overall interface has been simplified for the update. Users can now just “Ask Home” (whatever that entails), whether it’s automating tasks for daily routines, viewing video history, or more detailed AI-powered event summaries for what’s been happening around the house. Notifications and daily updates are included, to help keep an overview of what’s happening in your home.

On the hardware side, there’s not much to report but we do expect to hear immersive 360-degree audio from the new “Google Home Speaker.” The more advanced features in the hardware lineup will require the new “Google Home Premium” subscription service.

As far as the app goes, the Favorites tab has been renamed “Home.” The Devices and Settings tabs have been rolled into one, but users can tap the grid icon under “All devices” to view all connected devices. A number of new icons for video and temperature controls also appear in the first screenshots, which seems to hint at Google Gemini integration with the next-gen Nest lineup.