Fitbit Launches Its Charge 4 Wearable

Good news for all the Fitbit lovers!!! This smartwatch has changed the life of all the weight watchers. Tracking down our heart rate to counting our daily steps, this watch turned down the fad of all the regular watches.

Now, this smartwatch company has come up with the Charge 4 version of Fitbit watch and made the day for the gadget gurus.

Let us look at the features of this smartwatch…

• 24/7 heart rate tracking

• Female health tracking

• Backlit OLED touch screen

• Water-resistant up to 50m

• Guided breathing

• Tap-to-pay support

Aren't these features amazing and outstanding??? So guys, book your watches @USD 149.95 which comes in 4 styles. Even a special edition of this watch has been launched by the company which is called as 'Granite Reflective Woven Fitbit Charge 4'. This wearable costs @ 169.95 USD.

Note: The pre-orders of this watch will roll on from 13th April 2020.