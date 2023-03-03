Flipkart Big Bachat Sale: Get up to 75% off on these TV brands

The Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale on Flipkart, which is the most awaited sale of the year, will begin on March 3 (Today) and last through March 5, 2023. Consumers can benefit from a special discount of up to 75% Off on TVs and appliances. The starting price of these keenly awaited TVs would be Rs 7,499/-. All the models like Sansui, Blaupunkt, Mi, Thomson, and Oneplus are offering the best features at a pocket-friendly price. The massive sale is also offering an additional instant discount of 10% on DBS and IDBI bank credit and debit card holders.

Here, you may pick from a range of TVs available on Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamal Sale. The top five 4K, LED, QLED, and smart TVs offer stunning visuals and the newest features. You'll find it easier to choose the greatest television for your home entertainment with the help of our list.

Sansui QLED Ultra HD TV Series





Whether you choose to watch TV shows, movies, or news programs, Sansui TV will provide you with an engaging viewing experience. When watching your favourite shows on its 4K UHD and HDR 10 screen, it provides detailed graphics. In addition, you may enjoy a theatre-like experience at home with this TV's sizable QLED screen. Also, this television delivers excellent sound thanks to its 20 W speaker, DTS Trusound feature, and Dolby Atmos technology. You'll be able to hear the music clearly and with lots of basses as a result.



Blaupunkt QLED TV Series





The Blaupunkt Google TV turns your living area into a home theatre with its 360-degree surround sound. Another function that lets you operate and turn on your TV with voice commands is Google Assistant's Far Field Voice Control. Compared to other entertainment boxes, the Blaupunkt Google QLED TV is one step forward. It enables customers to navigate and easily choose their favourite trending movies and shows based on their viewing habits. Google TV and its voice assistant function offer a completely new user interface that integrates all parts of the smart experience onto a single, straightforward home page.











OnePlus Y1S Pro TV Series





OnePlus TV is an ingenious device that recognizes you and works to keep you entertained all the time. It lets you enjoy rich, clear, and authentic audiovisual content in its original form. The Smart Manager on this OnePlus TV delivers a variety of improvements for a smart and reliable TV experience. Every scene comes to life because of the clever Gamma Engine, which judiciously adjusts the image for clear content and maximizes display quality. Also, you can groove to your chosen entertainment thanks to the powerful speakers on this TV, which can deliver up to 24 W of high-definition audio. Casting and streaming are also made possible by dual-band Wi-Fi and an incredibly steady 5 GHz. The slim, bezel-free frame is beautifully constructed and offers a riveting movie experience. Also, the premium design completely captures your interest and imagination.



Mi X TV Series





You can bring a genuine entertainer into your home and constantly stay one step ahead of the entertainment curve with this Xiaomi TV, which gives life to your entertainment. Your viewing experience is elevated to a whole new level by this TV's gorgeous bezel-less design. Moreover, Dolby Audio and the speakers' 30 W of power allow you to hear every note. This TV runs incredibly well thanks to the Quad-core A55 CPU, dazzling you with its efficiency.













Thomson Alpha TV Series





Bring the Thomson Alpha HD Ready TV home to turn your bedroom or living room into a theatre. This HD-resolution TV delivers a variety of colour tones and lifelike images to improve your viewing experience. Also, it has a chic bezel-less screen that enhances your viewing area and adds a lovely touch to the design of your living space. Also, this TV has a 30 W sound output, so you can enjoy theatrical sounds to go along with the spectacular graphics.