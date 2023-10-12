Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy Samsung Galaxy A34 for Rs 25,999

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G phone received a huge discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, and people are getting it at the lowest price right now. The device was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 30,999, and the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G cost has dropped to Rs 27,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on the ICICI Bank credit card, effectively bringing the price down to Rs 25,999.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is a good 5G phone, but it's designed for something other than pure performance. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. The device can easily handle basics like calling, messaging, binge-watching, and multitasking. Casual games will run smoothly, but you won't get the best performance when playing graphically demanding games like Genshin Impact, Call of Duty, and more. Playing these games at low graphics settings is best for a better experience. In general, you will get good overall performance on everyday tasks. On top of this, of course, you also get stereo speakers that are on par with the competition.

Samsung Galaxy A34 is the phone for you. It comes with an IP67 ingress protection rating, and the build quality is solid, too. There is a 5000 mAh battery under the hood, which is quite large. It can last a day and must be charged at the end. It supports a 120Hz smooth refresh rate display with wide colours and good accuracy. The company has supported 25W fast charging technology, but Samsung does not provide a charger with the phone.