Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Get Huge Discounts- iPhone 12 for Rs 49,999

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is right around the corner. While the e-commerce giant's flagship sale is always a highly anticipated event, the Walmart-owned company has now built up excitement with the latest trailer. Flipkart has poked fun at a crazy iPhone 12 deal, where last year's Apple iPhone is available for a price of less than Rs 50,000. Flipkart's latest teaser shows a slot machine with numbers, and the biggest e-commerce teaser asks users to "guess the number." The slot machine doesn't stop at any number, except Rs 49,999, for just one second, long enough for people to get the hint.



The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins on October 3 and will continue until October 10. During the sale, buyers will be able to take advantage of offers on products such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, accessories, headphones, speakers, appliances, basically everything available. on the e-commerce platform. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer shoppers an instant 10 percent discount on their purchases. Buyers are also said to get guaranteed refunds if they pay with Paytm to make purchases.

The latest trailer comes in the form of a tweet from Flipkart. The iPhone 12 that costs Rs 49,999 is a huge discount on last year's iPhone, which was selling for Rs 79,900 and up just a couple of months ago. That's a discount of Rs 29,901 on the Apple iPhone 12. Recently, after the launch of the iPhone 13, the price of the iPhone 12 dropped to Rs 65,900. The price tag of Rs 49,999 is still Rs 15,901 less than the reduced price of the iPhone 12. This, before all offers and bank coupons, are applied before payment crazy discount.