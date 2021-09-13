Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to Start Soon

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021: The Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart is to start again, and the online retailer has started to poke fun at the sale. While Flipkart has yet to reveal the on-sale dates, it has seen a preview of some products that would be available during the Big Billion Days sale. We can expect the sale to be scheduled for the first week of October, but we will await the announcement from Flipkart.



For the latest edition of the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. This means that consumers can expect instant discount offers and cashback offers this time around. Additionally, Flipkart has confirmed that consumers can take advantage of the refund when paying via Paytm wallet or UPI transactions during the Big Billion Days sale.

Some of the revealed products that will be available during Big Billion Days include Realme 4K Google TV Stick, new Lenovo Chromebooks for students, Nokia Smart TV with Android 11, new Acer Predator gaming laptops, new Boult TWS, new Fire smartwatches. Boltt, and new Hisense televisions. In addition to these products, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale confirms deals and discounts on soundbars, wireless headphones, laptops, and smartwatches. Additionally, Flipkart also teases deals on Apple, Oppo, and Vivo products.

The sale page teases that the soundbars will be available for up to 80 percent off during Big Billion Days on Flipkart. Similarly, Intel-powered laptops will be up to 40 percent off, up to 50 percent off laptops, smart wearable devices, and more. The Flipkart sale will have crazy deals, peak hours, and flash sales during Big Billion Days.

During the Big Billion Days sale, Fire-Boltt has confirmed the launch of its Max smartwatch. It has a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with 368x448 pixels and a pixel density of 326 PPI. The company claims a whopping 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Similarly, MSI has confirmed the launch of its GF63 laptop with Intel Core i5 10th Gen. It is priced at Rs 83,990 and is again a gaming laptop aimed at game lovers.

We can expect Flipkart to announce the sale date along with more deals for the Big Billion Days sale.