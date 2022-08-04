Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: August 6-10, get upto 75 % off on electronics

Flipkart also announced a Big Saving Days sale event just a few days ago before Independence Day. The sale event will begin on August 6 and lasts until August 10. The announcement comes just days after Amazon shared it would be hosting its Great Freedom Festival sale on August 6. Both e-commerce platforms promise to offer deep discounts on various electronics.



During the Flipkart sale event, there will be up to a 10 per cent instant discount on Kotak and ICICI bank cards. The Flipkart listing shows there will be up to 75 per cent off on TVs and home electric appliances. This offer can be seen on TVs from Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi and other brands. There will also be up to 55 per cent off air conditioners and 45 per cent off microwaves. One will see up to 55 per cent discount on AC.



If you have been planning to buy a smartwatch at a discounted price, this is probably the best sale to buy it, as Flipkart says the sale will give anywhere from 10 to 70 per cent off wearables. Other than these offers, users can find deals on popular phones from Apple, Vivo, Oppo, Motorola and other brands. People who have been waiting for big sale events to buy an iPhone could buy through these events at a much lower price.



As usual, there will also be "crazy deals" at 12 a.m., 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. The event will also offer a deeply discounted "rush hour" section at 2 a.m. The e-commerce platform has yet to share the exact deals and offers on different products. But it is expected to reveal some deals shortly before launch. The next big Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale will last until August 10.