Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Blaupunkt Exclusive Summer Discounts on Smart TVs
Blaupunkt’s Smart TVs offer heavy discounts to Flipkart Customers from 13 to 19 June 2024. Get great discounts on Smart TVs when using credit cards and EMI Transactions with selected banks.
Blaupunkt, a leading name in cutting-edge entertainment technology, is thrilled to announce exclusive discounts on its Smart TVs during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale, scheduled from June 13th to June 19th 2024. Prepare to immerse yourself in a world of cinematic brilliance and immersive sound at unbeatable prices. Prepare to elevate your home entertainment experience with Blaupunkt Smart TVs, now available at irresistible prices during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale. From June 13th to June 19th, 2024, discover a diverse selection of top-quality Smart TVs designed to redefine your viewing experience.
Brand
Model
June BAU
June Event
Blaupunkt
24Sigma707
6,999
6,499
Blaupunkt
32CSG7111
11,499
10,799
Blaupunkt
40Sigma703 BL
14,999
13,999
Blaupunkt
40CSG7112
16,999
15,999
Blaupunkt
43CSG7105
17,999
17,499
Blaupunkt
43QD7050
23,999
22,499
Blaupunkt
50CSGT7022
27,999
25,999
Blaupunkt
50QD7010
30,999
28,999
Blaupunkt
55CSGT7023
32,999
29,999
Blaupunkt
55QD7020
35,999
33,999
Blaupunkt
65CSGT7024
42,999
40,999
Blaupunkt
65QD7030
49,999
47,999
Get an upgraded viewing experience with a range of options, including the sleek and smart 24-inch LED TV, 24Sigma707, featuring HD Ready resolution at just Rs. 6,499, or indulge in captivating visuals with the 32-inch LED TV, 32CSA7101, now priced at compelling Rs. 9,999. Step into the world of smart entertainment with the 43-inch LED smart TV, 40CSG7112, featuring the CyberSound G2 series, available at an irresistible price of Rs. 16,999. Explore further with the 32-inch LED smart TV, 32CSG7111, available at an unbeatable price of just Rs. 10,299, or indulge in the ultimate viewing experience with the 55-inch LED smart TV, 55CSGT7023, from the Cybersound series, now available at an unbeatable price of Rs. 29,999.
Elevate your entertainment setup with the 50-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV, 50CSGT7022, now available at just Rs. 25,999, or immerse yourself in cinematic brilliance with the 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV, 65CSGT7024, now available at an unbeatable price of Rs. 39,999. Don't miss out on the revolutionary Blaupunkt QLED with Google TV, featuring a QLED 4K display, HDR 10+, and a staggering 1.1 billion colours, alongside Dolby stereo box speaker, DTS TruSurround sound, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus technologies. Its sleek design, including the Allow stand, Bezel-less display, and Air Slim construction, adds to its allure. Elevate your home entertainment with Blaupunkt's range of 4K Smart TVs during this exclusive sale event.
Don't miss out on these exclusive discounts during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale from June 13th to June 19th, 2024. Elevate your home entertainment setup with Blaupunkt Smart TVs, meticulously crafted to deliver unparalleled visual clarity and immersive sound experiences. Whether you're a cinephile, a sports enthusiast, or a casual viewer, there's a Blaupunkt TV to suit your needs and preferences. Seize the opportunity to upgrade your viewing experience and bring the cinema into your living room with Blaupunkt's range of Smart TVs. Stay tuned for additional bank offers and discounts, and hurry, stocks are limited!