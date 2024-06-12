  • Menu
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Blaupunkt Exclusive Summer Discounts on Smart TVs

Blaupunkt’s Smart TVs offer heavy discounts to Flipkart Customers from 13 to 19 June 2024. Get great discounts on Smart TVs when using credit cards and EMI Transactions with selected banks.

Blaupunkt, a leading name in cutting-edge entertainment technology, is thrilled to announce exclusive discounts on its Smart TVs during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale, scheduled from June 13th to June 19th 2024. Prepare to immerse yourself in a world of cinematic brilliance and immersive sound at unbeatable prices. Prepare to elevate your home entertainment experience with Blaupunkt Smart TVs, now available at irresistible prices during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale. From June 13th to June 19th, 2024, discover a diverse selection of top-quality Smart TVs designed to redefine your viewing experience.

Brand

Model

June BAU

June Event

Blaupunkt

24Sigma707

6,999

6,499

Blaupunkt

32CSG7111

11,499

10,799

Blaupunkt

40Sigma703 BL

14,999

13,999

Blaupunkt

40CSG7112

16,999

15,999

Blaupunkt

43CSG7105

17,999

17,499

Blaupunkt

43QD7050

23,999

22,499

Blaupunkt

50CSGT7022

27,999

25,999

Blaupunkt

50QD7010

30,999

28,999

Blaupunkt

55CSGT7023

32,999

29,999

Blaupunkt

55QD7020

35,999

33,999

Blaupunkt

65CSGT7024

42,999

40,999

Blaupunkt

65QD7030

49,999

47,999

Get an upgraded viewing experience with a range of options, including the sleek and smart 24-inch LED TV, 24Sigma707, featuring HD Ready resolution at just Rs. 6,499, or indulge in captivating visuals with the 32-inch LED TV, 32CSA7101, now priced at compelling Rs. 9,999. Step into the world of smart entertainment with the 43-inch LED smart TV, 40CSG7112, featuring the CyberSound G2 series, available at an irresistible price of Rs. 16,999. Explore further with the 32-inch LED smart TV, 32CSG7111, available at an unbeatable price of just Rs. 10,299, or indulge in the ultimate viewing experience with the 55-inch LED smart TV, 55CSGT7023, from the Cybersound series, now available at an unbeatable price of Rs. 29,999.

Elevate your entertainment setup with the 50-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV, 50CSGT7022, now available at just Rs. 25,999, or immerse yourself in cinematic brilliance with the 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV, 65CSGT7024, now available at an unbeatable price of Rs. 39,999. Don't miss out on the revolutionary Blaupunkt QLED with Google TV, featuring a QLED 4K display, HDR 10+, and a staggering 1.1 billion colours, alongside Dolby stereo box speaker, DTS TruSurround sound, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus technologies. Its sleek design, including the Allow stand, Bezel-less display, and Air Slim construction, adds to its allure. Elevate your home entertainment with Blaupunkt's range of 4K Smart TVs during this exclusive sale event.

Don't miss out on these exclusive discounts during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale from June 13th to June 19th, 2024. Elevate your home entertainment setup with Blaupunkt Smart TVs, meticulously crafted to deliver unparalleled visual clarity and immersive sound experiences. Whether you're a cinephile, a sports enthusiast, or a casual viewer, there's a Blaupunkt TV to suit your needs and preferences. Seize the opportunity to upgrade your viewing experience and bring the cinema into your living room with Blaupunkt's range of Smart TVs. Stay tuned for additional bank offers and discounts, and hurry, stocks are limited!

