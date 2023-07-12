Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: iPhone 14 gets a massive discount

If you have been planning to buy the iPhone 14 for a long time but were hesitant due to the price, this could be your chance to get your hands on the device. The phone is expected to be available at a deep discount during Flipkart's upcoming Big Saving Days sale. The iPhone 14 remains one of the most sought-after smartphones in the country, and with a deep discount available, it's a good idea to buy it during this time if you've wanted to for a while.

iPhone 14 for sale at a discount on Flipkart

The actual price of the iPhone is Rs 79,900. Two days before the sale, the phone is available for Rs 70,999 on Flipkart. We are talking about the 128 GB storage variant of the iPhone 14. However, the phone will be cheaper soon.

Flipkart will start its Big Saving Days sale on July 15 and continue until July 19. Before the sale, the e-commerce website sparked several offers, and iPhones are one of them. A promotional banner on the website says, "Great deals are on the way", and iPhones have also been featured in the banner. Considering that Flipkart offered a crazy deal on iPhone 14 in May this year, this time, it may have an exciting offer for customers as well.

Back in May, during the Big Saving Days sale, Flipkart offered the iPhone 14 for Rs 67,999, around Rs 12,000 less than the official price. Therefore, the phone could be priced between 60,000 and 65,000 this time. However, this is just speculation now, and we will have to wait for the day of the sale to find out the final offer. The other iPhone 14 variants and the iPhone 13 lineup are also expected to be available at reduced prices during the sale.