Flipkart Big Saving Days sale on August 5: Best deals on iPhone 14 and more

Amazon recently announced that its next Great Freedom Festival sale event would take place on August 5, and now, Flipkart has confirmed that the platform will hold a Big Saving Days sale just a few days before Independence Day. This Flipkart sale will start on August 4 and continue until August 9. The site has posted a trailer revealing a list of some phones on sale. Here are the details.



Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale on August 5

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 11 will be available at a lower price in India during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Currently, the devices are listed on the platform for Rs 68,999 and 41,999, respectively. So the price will be much less than this, which is something that Flipkart claims. The forum even has a history of offering great discounts on some of the most popular 5G phones. Therefore, people planning to buy a new smartphone should wait a few more days.

In addition, the iPhone 14 Plus will also be discounted during the sale. Apple introduced the Plus version in 2022 instead of the mini-series. However, it reports that the company needed to receive a better sales response for the new Plus version. It's the same phone as the standard iPhone 14 smartphone but with a much larger screen and slightly larger battery unit.

In addition to iPhones, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ will be available at an affordable price. It is currently listed for Rs 59,999 but will be sold at a lower price. Similarly, other phones like the Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and more will also get discounts. The exact sale price of these 5G phones will be revealed in the coming days or just before the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale event. The names of other devices have yet to be announced.

So far, the e-commerce platform has yet to confirm the bank card offers and discounts available during the upcoming Flipkart sale. It is important to note that the sale will begin at 12:00 p.m. on August 4.