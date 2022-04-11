Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Top offers on Blaupunkt Android TVs starting from Rs 12999

India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart is set to launch its Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, which will run from April 12th, 2022 to April 14th, 2022. As a part of its special three days sale, Flipkart has come up with massive discounts on German rooted brand Blaupunkt Smart TVs ranging in size from 32-inches to 65-inches as well as on other electronic items. The e-commerce website has collaborated with the ICICI Bank to offer an additional 10 percent instant discount. The offer is applicable only if ICICI bank users shop using their credit and debit credit cards. The sale is also offering low prices, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers, among others, to make the already available deal even more tempting. Flipkart Plus members will get a day of early access from today, 11th April.

With a rating of 4.6 out of 5, Blaupunkt is one of the leading premium brands exclusively available on Flipkart that offers its users outstanding sound and visual quality within a budget-friendly range.

Notably, the affordable priced TVs in the list include the hero model, the Blaupunkt Cyber Sound 32-inch priced at Rs 12,499, which is an HD-ready screen that supports 40W speaker output and has 2 speakers. The second hero model, 42-inch Full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels), is available at Rs. 19,499 and has Android 9, Ultra-thin Bezel, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, stunning Surround Sound certified audio and 2 speakers with a 40W speaker output. An exquisite TV model, the 43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2, 160 pixels), is available at Rs. 26,999, and powered by Android 10 with inbuilt 2GB Ram, 8GB ROM and has a 50W speaker output that also features a bezel-less design. It also comes with features like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio and 4 speakers. The big-screen 50-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) is priced at Rs. 35,999 is powered by Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 4 speakers, and 2 GB Ram to offer a smooth viewing experience. The bigger the screen, the bigger the features. Bezel-less 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) is priced at Rs. 38,999 has a sound output of 60w with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos which will enhance your movie night experience. A quick refresh rate of 60 Hz ensures a smooth streaming experience. The TV remote can be controlled via Google Assistant, making it convenient to operate the TV. The 65-inch Ultra-HD for Rs 55,999 is powered by the latest Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and 4 speakers. It comes with a brightness of 500 nits.

The Sale will also offer a discount on the newly launched 40 inches Tv model, which is priced at Rs 15,999 and 43-inch TVs which is priced at Rs 19,999 supports 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, which is clearly on par with those high-end TVs. These models come with HDR to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colours. 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround technologies, providing an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound. Powered by the Android operating system, users will have access to multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store. To top it all off, users can access Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Sony Liv with a single touch of the remote.









Customers will receive a one-of-a-kind high audio-visual cinematic experience on a 40-inch TV with 400 nits of brightness and an ultra-thin bezel for the price of a 32-inch TV. The 43-inch TV, which has no bezels, 500 nits of brightness, and an in-built Chromecast, will cost the same as a 40-inch TV.