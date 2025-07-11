Flipkart Launches 40-Minute Smartphone Exchange Service in Select Cities

Flipkart has rolled out a new express service that lets users exchange their old smartphones for new ones in just 40 minutes—all without stepping outside their homes. Branded under Flipkart Minutes, this service is currently operational in select areas of Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, with plans to expand to more cities soon.

This move reflects Flipkart’s push to simplify and accelerate the smartphone upgrade process, combining ease, speed, and environmental responsibility.

How the Exchange Works

The process is built for ease. Customers can start by selecting the smartphone they wish to purchase on the Flipkart platform. By scrolling down the product page, they’ll see an Exchange widget. Tapping on “check price” opens a simple form where users provide details of their old device—such as the brand, model, and current condition—to receive an instant valuation.

Once the offer is accepted, a Flipkart executive is dispatched to the customer’s location. The professional inspects the device, collects it, and applies the agreed exchange value instantly to the new phone’s purchase. The entire process—from evaluation to pickup—is designed to wrap up within 40 minutes.

Flexible for All Conditions

What sets the service apart is its inclusivity. Flipkart is accepting phones in various states—including damaged or non-functional devices. The platform notes that depending on the condition, users may get up to 50% of the new phone’s cost covered through exchange.

This level of flexibility ensures that even users with old or broken handsets can benefit from a quick and cost-effective upgrade.

Driving Sustainability

The initiative isn’t just about faster upgrades. Flipkart underlines its commitment to responsible tech consumption. In a recent blog post, the company stated:

“Our goal is to create a seamless experience while contributing to circular economy practices. Recycling and reusing electronics is key to minimising e-waste,” a company spokesperson said.

By embedding smartphone recycling into the upgrade journey, Flipkart aims to discourage e-waste and encourage environmentally sound disposal practices. This aligns with broader efforts to support a circular economy in India’s growing tech market.

What’s Next?

Originally envisioned as a quick-commerce initiative, Flipkart Minutes is now branching into tech services, addressing a long-standing consumer pain point: slow and cumbersome upgrade logistics.

The seamless integration of this feature into the existing Flipkart app ecosystem means users can now initiate and complete their smartphone trade-ins within an hour—with zero travel, paperwork, or delays.

With its blend of speed, ease, and eco-consciousness, Flipkart’s new service is poised to reshape how Indians approach smartphone upgrades—making it faster and greener than ever before.