Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Get Best Deals on iPhone 11, Moto Razr and more

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Flipkart is back with a new offering on smartphones, and if you were hoping to buy phones from top brands at discounted prices, this is the opportunity for you. The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale started on June 21 and will continue until June 24. Customers can get deals and discounts on smartphones like iPhone 11, Moto Razr, Poco X3 Pro, and more during this sale. Realme, Poco, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Apple all offer great deals. Flipkart also offers an additional 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.



Apple iPhone Offers



Apple's iPhone 11, which starts at ₹ 54,999, can be purchased at ₹ 49,999 during this sale. This is applicable for the primary 64GB model. The iPhone SE and iPhone XR have also been downgraded to ₹ 31,999 and ₹ 41,999, respectively. As for the iPhone 11 Pro, it has been discounted at ₹ 74,999 on Flipkart. There is also HDFC Bank cashback offers on the latest iPhone 12 series.



Offers on Poco



Poco X3 Pro is one of the most popular phones in the ₹ 20,000 price segment. During the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale, Poco X3 Pro is available for ₹ 16,999. The smartphone is originally priced at ₹ 18,999. Poco has another smartphone up for grabs at discounts. It's the budget-friendly Poco M3 that is actually priced at ₹ 12,500 but available for ₹ 10,499 during this sale.



Offers on Realme



Realme also has a couple of phones available at discounts. Realme Narzo 30A can be bought for ₹ 8,249 during this sale. The phone is originally priced at ₹ 10,000. Realme X7 5G is also available from ₹ 17,999 in this sale. Realme C25 and Realme C12 have also been discounted at ₹ 9,999 and ₹ 8,999, respectively.



Offers on Motorola



The foldable Moto Razr is available at the most significant discount of 63%. Moto Razr can be bought for ₹ 54,999 on Flipkart. Moto Razr 5G is also available at a deal of ₹ 60,000, bringing the price down to ₹ 89,999.



Offers on Xiaomi



Xiaomi's Redmi phones are available with offers during this sale. Redmi 9i 4GB can be purchased at ₹ 7,999. Redmi 9 Power is also available at ₹ 10,499 during this sale. Redmi 9 Prime is also discounted at ₹ 9,999.