Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Get Discounts on iPhone 12 Mini, Poco M3, Moto G60

On Thursday, Flipkart began its Mobiles Bonanza sale to offer deals and discounts on smartphones, like the iPhone 12 mini, Poco M3, Moto G60, and the Infinix Hot 10S. The five-day Flipkart sale that will continue until August 23 also brings prepaid discount offers on devices like iPhone 12, Realme C20, and the Oppo F19. Flipkart has joined hands with HDFC Bank to offer instant discounts on selected mobiles. The Flipkart sale also offers no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on popular phones.



Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: DiscountsiPhone 12 mini, Poco M3, Moto G60, and More

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale brings the iPhone 12 mini ₹ 67,900 starting at Rs. 59,999, down from its actual price of Rs. 69,900. The iPhone SE (2020) comes at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999, less than Rs. 39,900. iPhone 11 is available at an initial price of Rs. 48,999 its actual price is Rs. 54,900. The iPhone XR₹ 41,999 is available at Rs. 41,999, down from Rs. 47,900. The iPhone 11 Pro₹ 89,899 is also on sale at a starting price of Rs. 74,999 its real price is Rs. 89,899.

If you are not planning to buy an iPhone, the Flipkart sale is also offering Moto G60 at Rs. 16,999, its launch price is Rs. 17,999. The Infinix Hot 10S is also offered at a discounted price of Rs. 9,499, which was launched at Rs. 9,999.



