Flipkart offers iPhone 14 at the lowest price since its launch

The iPhone 14 is available at the lowest price in India right now. Released just a few months ago, the latest iPhone model is selling at a deep discount. The iPhone 14 is available for a beginning price of Rs 79,900 for the basic variant with 128GB of internal storage. But now, after the fixed discount, buyers can own the Apple smartphone for Rs 69,499. The discount offer is now available on Flipkart.



Flipkart is selling the iPhone 14 for a fixed discount price of Rs 72,499. Also, the e-commerce giant has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer another Rs 4,000 discount. Now, the bank's offer further reduces the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs 69,499. In addition, Flipkart also offers an exchange offer.

Flipkart also offers an exchange offer of up to Rs 23,000, bringing the price down even further. After the trade-in offer, consumers can buy the iPhone model for as little as Rs 46,499. Now, on this note, one must know that the trade-in value depends on the condition of the phone you want to exchange. This means that if your phone is damaged in any way, the trade-in value will be reduced. Please note that iPhones and other flagship devices from Google, Samsung, and OnePlus offer better trade-in value.

Flipkart is the other two models at a reduced price. The 256GB storage variants of the iPhone 14 cost Rs 82,499. The top-end model with 512 GB internal storage comes at a discounted price of Rs 1,02,499. Actually, the iPhone 14 is available for Rs 79,900 for the base model. The 256 GB and 512 GB storage variants are available at Rs 89,900 and Rs 109,900, respectively.

iPhone 14 at the lowest price since its launch

The Apple iPhone 14 for a discounted price is a tempting offer. It offers flagship-level design and performance too. It also offers top-notch camera performance and improved battery life compared to its predecessor. The iPhone 14 at this discounted price is a great deal. The iPhone 13 is now an old model, and this year we're getting the iPhone 15. So it makes sense to get the iPhone 14 right now.