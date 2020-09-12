Fortnite players can still 'Sign in with Apple'

Recently, Epic Games announced that Apple would be removing the "Sign in with Apple" option for Fortnite players and that all players should keep their email IDs and passwords up to date. However, the game studio has now announced that Apple has given Epic an "undefined extension" to support "Sign in with Apple" for Epic Games accounts.

As per the earlier announcement, all players who signed in with their Apple IDs to use Epic services such as Fortnite or the Epic Games store would lose access once Apple removes the option. Epic had said that Apple was going to remove that option by September 11. But now, Epic has a kind of extension.

Apple will no longer allow users to sign into Fortnite using "Sign In with Apple" as soon as September 11, 2020. If you used "Sign In with Apple", please make sure your email and password are up to date. https://t.co/T0Rq0tfrR7 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 9, 2020



Nonetheless, Epic continues to recommend that players prepare their accounts for the possible removal of the "Sign in with Apple" option and still has an explanation on the site that shows you how to change your sign-in credentials.



Apple told The Verge that it was doing nothing to prevent "Sign in with Apple" accounts from working with Epic Games.

So clearly, there looks to be some form of discrepancy as to who is telling the truth now. However, Epic has argued that Apple was previously imposing a shutdown, and therefore players should make alternate login arrangements.

As Apple and Epic's battle over App Store policies continues over Fortnite's removal from the store for violating the guidelines, prepare for more back and forth.

A recent ruling on a temporary restraining order made it unclear that Fortnite would return to the iOS App Store shortly. The same legislation prohibited Apple from taking further action against another developer account used by Epic to support the Unreal Engine.

Epic's response to Apple's submission is due September 18, before a full hearing on September 28.