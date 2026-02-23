Just days before its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, Samsung is once again at the centre of fresh leaks. Newly surfaced promotional material suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may skip two major hardware upgrades — battery and camera — raising questions about how much has changed this year.

According to leaked marketing slides reportedly shared by X user @ya_sking12767, the Galaxy S26 Ultra appears to stick with a 5,000mAh battery, the same capacity seen on last year’s Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Charging speeds are also said to remain similar, with the device capable of reaching up to 75 percent in around 30 minutes. Promotional figures claim up to 31 hours of video playback, mirroring last year’s performance rather than pushing the envelope further.

For some loyal Samsung users, this could feel like a missed opportunity. Several competing Android flagships have recently moved towards larger battery capacities, ranging between 6,000mAh and 7,000mAh. Expectations were high that Samsung might respond with a noticeable upgrade this year. However, the leaked material indicates that the company may be prioritising optimisation and efficiency over bigger numbers on paper. That said, since these details are based on leaks, the final specifications could still surprise buyers.

The camera system, another area where Samsung’s Ultra models typically shine, also appears largely unchanged. If the leak proves accurate, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a quad-camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor offering 5x zoom. The front-facing camera is tipped to remain a 12-megapixel unit, similar to its predecessor.

While the hardware may look familiar, Samsung seems to be leaning heavily into software enhancements. The leaked material mentions a “Private Display” feature aimed at reducing screen visibility for nearby onlookers, catering to users concerned about privacy in public spaces. An AI-powered Photo Assist tool is also highlighted, suggesting that Samsung plans to improve image processing and editing capabilities through on-device intelligence rather than new sensors.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with a 6.9-inch QHD+ M14 CoE Dynamic AMOLED display. The device is also expected to retain S Pen support, a defining feature of the Ultra lineup. Reports hint at up to 60W fast charging support as well.

Pricing remains uncertain. While some reports suggest Samsung may keep the starting price close to last year’s Rs 1,29,999 tag, others hint at a possible increase. If prices rise without major hardware upgrades, it could spark debate among potential buyers.

All eyes are now on Samsung’s February 25 Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in San Francisco, where the company will officially unveil the Galaxy S26 series. The livestream is scheduled to begin at 11:30PM IST on Samsung’s official YouTube channel.



