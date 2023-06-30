Gehlot hits back at Amit Shah for 'presenting fake facts'

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the Union Home Minister Amit Shah of presenting fake facts and termed his remarks on the Udaipur terror plot as "irresponsible".

Amit Shah, while addressing a public rally earlier in Udaipur, had said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the accused of Kanhaiyalal murderers.

In response, Gehlot said: “It is expected that those sitting on responsible positions will not do politics on serious issue like terrorism. However, what Union Home Minister Amit Shah did in Udaipur was an irresponsible act.

“Amit Shah lied in Udaipur today saying that murderers of Kanhaiyalal -- Mohammd Riyaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammed -- were arrested by the NIA. The reality is that the accused were caught by Rajasthan Police within four hours of the attack”.

On June 28, 2022 tailor Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded in broad daylight by Mohammd Riyaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammed, who entered the tailor’s shop posing as customers.

The Chief Minister said that Amit Shah knows that both the killers were active BJP leaders.

“He should rather investigate that who were the BJP workers who were calling police stations requesting for the release of these accused,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that it is open and shut case and why it took much time in filing the charge sheet in case and why these accused have not yet been punished.

Gehlot also attached a detailed production and receipt memo where the case was transferred to NIA.