Get great discounts at OnePlus 10 Pro 5G; Check

OnePlus 10 Pro is getting a Rs 5,000 price cut in India. Currently, the base 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of the smartphone retails for Rs 61,999, down from an MRP of Rs 66,999, while the top variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage retails for retail at Rs 66,999 instead of Rs 71,999. It is not clear if the price cut is permanent or temporary, although it is an indication that the company is preparing to launch its next-generation smartphone. OnePlus has already announced the development of the OnePlus 11 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. In India, the new OnePlus flagships are launched in the first quarter, from January to March.



On the official OnePlus India eStore, OnePlus is also offering a bunch of deals. Customers can bundle the smartphone with the OnePlus Buds Z at Rs 2,299 or the OnePlus Buds Pro at Rs 5,499. Customers also have the option to avail of a trade-in offer and no-cost EMI payment option. The same price cut applies to the OnePlus 10 Pro on Amazon. The device is available in black and green colours.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus is a very popular brand in India, especially in a market where premium smartphones from Samsung and Apple cost more than 70,000. If you want to move away from Android and try Apple's ecosystem, the iPhone 13 at Rs 69,999 is a good option to consider. If you are satisfied with the Android ecosystem, the OnePlus 10 Pro will not disappoint you. The phone features superior build quality and offers good still images. The phone's triple cameras are tuned by Hasselblad and there's a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

The OnePlus is also a good option for those who want fast charging. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 5000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. The phone comes with Android 12 out of the box but is eligible for an Android 13 update. The OnePlus 10 Pro also supports 5G.