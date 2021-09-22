Get iOS 15 Right Now! Check How

iOS 15 is finally here, and while it can't be called a revolutionary update, there are enough cool new features that you may not want to wait until Apple notifies you that the update is ready. However, it is quite easy to get the update without waiting. This is what you need to do.



1. Back up your phone with or without a cloud.

2. Go to "Settings" > "General" > "Software Update."

3. If the update is ready, it will appear on your update screen. So, tap on "Install Now."

4. You may be asked for your passcode and accept Apple's "Terms and Conditions."

5. If you don't see the update, look toward the bottom and tap on "Upgrade to iOS 15" > "Download and Install." (The latter may automatically appear)

6. Type your passcode once prompted, agree to "Terms and Conditions," and wait while the upload starts.

It will take some time to update your iPhone. So you can do some other activity during this and come back when it is done to your brand new iOS 15.