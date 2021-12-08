Gmail Scam Alert! How to identify fake emails?

It would help if you were used to the news of all kinds of Gmail email scams through phishing attacks or bait attacks. Unfortunately, there is no escape! The only way to save money is to stay informed and vigilant while avoiding being victims of cyberattacks. However, it is not easy, and these cybercriminals keep coming up with clever ways to lure Gmail and other email service users and then trick them into parting with your money. Now, a new wave of dangerous email messages has been launched that has the potential to get your personal information into the hands of hackers.



With the upcoming international Christmas and New Year events, users on the internet increase day by day. Even the recent Black Friday sale season pushed internet usage to another level. It has led to cyber scammers becoming even more active on the internet, trying to cash in on phishing messages. The misleading messages claim to come from well-known courier companies that promise to deliver packages to users.



Avanan, the email security solutions provider, reported that as of November 2021, it had observed a new information-gathering attack in which attackers forged an undelivered package notification from DHL or trusted delivery brands with hoping to trick users into clicking a link. However, the link is basically a scam to get your credentials. What does fake mail look like? The email begins by stating that a package is not delivered by DHL. In addition, it urges users to register the address and other information online to ensure that the package arrives on time and in the correct location. What will never happen? Avanan mentioned that in this email attack, scammers had used the spoofing technique, where they have used the name of trusted brands such as DHL. Another essential point to note is that DHL delivers worldwide, making the parody more credible.

To convince end users to click, hackers are using the classic urgency social engineering strategy. In the hope that when end-users know that their product will not be delivered on time, they will panic and enter their information without a second thought.

How to identify fake emails?



There are always loopholes in every email or phishing message. In this case, users may notice that the sender will not use the personal name, as the email will start with the word "Hello", which should sound an alarm in your head, as it means that the message is not especially for you, but it was sent more than one person. Also, you will not find the particular mention of the region from where DHL delivers the package. Again this shows that the email is being sent to many other users.

During the holiday season or emails, pay close attention to emails from e-retail or delivery websites. Please check the URL closely, whether it looks like any other URL you have clicked previously from the delivery company's official website or not. Also, make sure the package number of your product is mentioned, which will show accurate information about the delivery of the package.



Be vigilant and pay close attention to scam emails and links to stay safe from cybercriminals.