Gmail to Introduce New Purchases Tab for Easier Order Tracking

Google is rolling out a new feature in Gmail aimed at making online shopping more organized and convenient. The platform will soon introduce a dedicated Purchases tab that groups together all your shopping-related emails, including order confirmations and shipping updates.

When users click on the new tab, they will only see purchase-related emails, ensuring quick access to order details without scrolling through the clutter of their inbox. This feature builds on Gmail’s existing package-tracking tools, which already highlight shipments expected to arrive within 24 hours at the top of the inbox. Additionally, Gmail displays tracking cards inside emails, offering at-a-glance information on current orders.

Alongside the Purchases tab, Google is also upgrading the Promotions tab. It will soon highlight timely deals and introduce a new filter to sort emails by “most relevant.” According to Google, this filter will surface updates from brands “you engage with the most,” while still allowing users to switch back to a “most recent” view.

These updates are set to roll out in the coming weeks on mobile devices for users with personal Gmail accounts, enhancing both shopping and email experiences.