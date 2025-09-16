Google AI Contractors Laid Off Amid Fears of Training Bots to Replace Them

More than 200 contractors working on Google’s artificial intelligence projects have lost their jobs in recent weeks, according to a Wired report. The workers, employed through outsourcing firm GlobalLogic, were engaged in critical “AI rating” tasks such as refining chatbot responses and polishing AI-generated summaries for Google Search.

These layoffs have heightened concerns among contractors that their expertise was being used to train systems capable of replacing their roles. Many of the so-called “super raters” held advanced degrees and backgrounds in teaching, writing, or research, yet their positions offered little stability, modest pay, and demanding deadlines.

“I was just cut off,” said Andrew Lauzon, who received an email on August 15 ending his contract. “I asked for a reason, and they said ramp-down on the project, whatever that means.”

The Work Behind Google’s AI Systems

Contractors were tasked with ensuring chatbot and search outputs were accurate, natural, and sourced from reliable material. However, internal documents reviewed by Wired suggested that GlobalLogic was simultaneously developing AI tools to automate the very evaluations these workers performed. For many, this confirmed long-standing fears that their contributions were laying the groundwork for their own redundancy.

Pay disparities further fueled frustrations. Direct hires through GlobalLogic reportedly earned $28 to $32 per hour, while third-party contractors performing the same work received just $18 to $22. Generalist raters, with fewer qualifications, earned even less despite sometimes handling complex assignments.

Rising Worker Unrest

Amid these challenges, some workers tried to organise for better pay and transparency. A few even sought support from the Alphabet Workers Union. Yet, several allege their efforts were discouraged, and at least two former contractors have filed complaints with the US labour board, claiming dismissal after speaking out about conditions.

Strict time limits on tasks also created constant pressure, pushing workers to prioritise speed over quality. “It’s just been an oppressive atmosphere,” one rater explained. For many still employed, the fear of retaliation has left them hesitant to raise concerns.

Google and GlobalLogic Respond

Google has distanced itself from the controversy, emphasizing that these workers are not directly employed by Alphabet. “These individuals are employees of GlobalLogic or their subcontractors, not Alphabet,” spokesperson Courtenay Mencini clarified. “As the employers, GlobalLogic and their subcontractors are responsible for the employment and working conditions of their employees.”

GlobalLogic, meanwhile, has declined to comment publicly on the situation.

A Larger Industry Trend

Labour researchers point out that the struggles faced by Google’s AI contractors reflect a broader issue in the industry. Across the globe, contract workers play a crucial role in training advanced AI systems but often without recognition, fair pay, or job protections. Similar disputes have emerged among data laborers in Kenya and content moderators in Turkey and Colombia, where workers are now pushing for better conditions.

For those affected at Google, the layoffs serve as a stark reminder of the precarious nature of contract work in AI development—where the very systems they help shape could one day replace them.