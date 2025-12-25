Google has introduced an enhanced Panorama mode to the Pixel 8 series, reviving some of the much-loved functionality of the discontinued Photo Sphere feature. The new guided Panorama experience is rolling out via the Pixel Camera app update, bringing a more structured approach to capturing wide-angle images, along with Night Sight support for low-light conditions.

According to 9To5Google, the updated Panorama mode mirrors the step-by-step capture style that Photo Sphere fans appreciated. Instead of freely moving the phone across a scene, users are now guided by a series of on-screen dots, showing exactly where to move next. Contextual text prompts beneath the viewfinder provide additional instructions, while a built-in level indicator ensures the phone remains perfectly aligned during shooting.

The feature, first seen on the Pixel 9 series, is now available on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro through Pixel Camera version 10.2, which began rolling out earlier this month. As users pan across different segments of a scene, a live preview of the stitched panorama appears above the viewfinder, allowing instant feedback on the composition.

Tapping the settings icon within the Panorama interface enables users to select their preferred capture direction. Panning left or right works in portrait mode, while rotating the phone to landscape allows for up-and-down captures. This flexibility offers photographers greater creative control over their panoramic shots.

Importantly, the new Panorama mode integrates with Night Sight, giving users the option to turn it Off, set it to Auto, or keep it On. This allows panoramas to be captured even in dimly lit environments, enhancing brightness, detail, and overall image quality.

Unlike older panorama techniques that often relied on video-based capture, Google now leverages the Pixel’s HDR+ photo pipeline to stitch images together. This method captures more image data than traditional video-based approaches, resulting in higher detail, improved dynamic range, and better overall visual fidelity.

The rollout of this updated Panorama mode appears limited to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Reports indicate that even with the same app version installed, Pixel 7 Pro users are not seeing the feature.

This update marks Google’s continued effort to refine its camera experience, combining classic features like Photo Sphere with modern computational photography advancements. For Pixel users, the addition of guided panoramas and Night Sight integration represents a meaningful enhancement, making it easier than ever to capture wide, immersive scenes with precision and clarity.

With this update, the Pixel 8 series strengthen its position as one of the best devices for photography enthusiasts, blending intuitive interface improvements with the power of advanced image processing.



