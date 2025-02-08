Live
- BJP defeated corrupt AAP, says GVL
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
Just In
Google Calendar Drops Pride and BHM Events Citing Sustainability Issues
Google Calendar removed events like Pride and Black History Month, stating its holiday list was no longer sustainable to maintain.
Google Calendar users have expressed frustration after noticing that events like Pride Month, Black History Month, and Indigenous Peoples’ Month no longer appear by default. Other observances, including Jewish Heritage Month and Holocaust Remembrance Day, have also been removed.
A Google product expert confirmed the change, sparking criticism from users who believe the decision is politically motivated. Some called the move "shameful," accusing Google of bowing to external pressure.
Google, however, offered a different explanation. According to spokesperson Madison Cushman Veld, the company revised its Calendar settings last year to display only national holidays and public observances. The reason? Google claims its previous holiday list had become unsustainable to maintain. While the change has upset many, users can still manually add these events to their calendars if they wish to continue acknowledging them.
Find Google’s explanation of the change, as shared by spokesperson Madison Cushman Veld:
For over a decade we’ve worked with timeanddate.com to show public holidays and national observances in Google Calendar. Some years ago, the Calendar team started manually adding a broader set of cultural moments in a wide number of countries around the world. We got feedback that some other events and countries were missing — and maintaining hundreds of moments manually and consistently globally wasn’t scalable or sustainable. So in mid-2024 we returned to showing only public holidays and national observances from timeanddate.com globally, while allowing users to manually add other important moments.