Google confirms Pixel 7a launch in India; Date and availability

The Pixel 7a is here as Google India teased the launch of this mid-range phone. The Pixel 6a successor will launch in India on May 11 and be available to purchase via Flipkart. Google didn't explicitly mention the name of the phone, but the teaser image and launch schedule suggest the Pixel 7a will arrive in May. The official image shared by Google shows the design we've seen on the Pixel A and flagship phones. Google may launch the Pixel 7a at its next Google I/O event, which will happen on May 10. So it makes perfect sense for the tech giant to make it available in the Indian market the day after launch.



According to the teaser image, the Pixel 7a will offer a dual camera setup on the back. The back panel will still have a horizontal camera module, which is a design we've seen on many Pixel phones. It's also similar to the Pixel 6a. It seems that Google avoids experimenting with the design as the old design works well in its favour.

As of right now, there is no other phone the company is working on, and you can't expect it to introduce the Pixel 8 series because it will arrive at the end of the year. The brand usually introduces its affordable Pixel A series phone in the middle of 2023, and the new version seems to come a bit earlier. To recall, the Pixel 6a launched in July 2022 in India, and the Pixel 7a will arrive a month earlier in India. The rest of the details are not yet known. So far, leaks suggest that the Pixel 7a will flaunt Google's Tensor G2 chipset under the hood, which is not surprising since the company started using its home chip with the launch of the Pixel 6 series. It is said to bring LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The 5G phone may retain a 6.1-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and gain support for a 90Hz refresh rate, which will be an improvement over the Pixel 6a's 60Hz display.

Leaks suggest that the Pixel 7a will feature a 4,410mAh battery, which is slightly larger than the 4,306mAh battery unit seen in its predecessor. Google might continue to offer support for 18W wired charging technology, and there won't be a charger in the retail box, as per the leaks. It's about time Google started offering support for faster charging speeds because we have Android devices that come with 65W or 80W charging technology. There could be a triple camera setup on the back, including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 primary sensor. This would be an improvement over the main 12.2-megapixel sensor seen on the Pixel 6a. A 12-megapixel Sony IMX712 ultra-wide camera could back it.