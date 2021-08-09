Google Duo new design replaces old buttons with "New call" button

Internet search giant Google's dedicated video calling app, Google Duo, was being redesigned and now the new design has been widely implemented. The new design of the application eliminates the live preview and brings a more conventional home screen. The new design includes a "New Call" button in place of the old buttons.



This was first announced by the company via a support forum post on the Google Duo help website, where it was called one of the most requested additions to the video calling app. In the post, Google had said that users will be able to access features that it will remove from the home screen. To send a message to a contact, Google Duo will have to tap the contact and then click the Message button.

In case you want to send a message to more than one person at the same time, you must first create a group. To create a new group, tap the New Call button and then click the Create Group link.

Last month, Google had also updated its other video calling platform, Google Meet, with new filters to make it more interactive for users. The company implemented filters that include cats, astronauts, jellyfish, and more for Meet calls.

Last week, Google even released a separate web app for Google Meet. The newly launched Google Meet app is Progressive Web App (PWA) and is different from a standard app in that it works in a web browser. These applications are said to offer a faster web experience. Any device running on Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS, and Linux will be able to support Google Meet PWA. Plus, with the latest Chrome OS update, the Google Meet app will come pre-installed on all Chromebooks. The measure appears to be aimed at students who use Chromebooks for classes and online learning. As Chromebook users, they will not have to install the video conferencing app and they will get Google Meet.