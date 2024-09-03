Google Expands UPI Partnership in India with New Payment Features

Google has expanded its partnership with India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), introducing several new features on Google Pay to make digital payments more accessible and convenient. Announced during the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, these enhancements aim to streamline how users in India engage with digital finance.



Introducing UPI Circle on Google Pay

One of the most notable additions is the UPI Circle feature on Google Pay, designed to simplify digital transactions for users' loved ones. This feature is particularly beneficial for individuals who may not have a bank account linked to UPI or are hesitant to use digital payments due to limited access to banking services.

"While UPI has undeniably simplified digital transactions for millions, there's still a segment of the population that relies on cashand/oris hesitant to use UPI due to various reasons, including limited access to banking services," the blog post said.

UPI Circle allows users to add friends or family members as "secondary" users to their UPI account. These secondary users can either make payments independently within a set financial limit or seek approval for each transaction from the primary account holder. This flexibility ensures that even those without a direct bank link can participate in digital payments, expanding the reach of UPI to a broader audience.

Expanding the UPI Voucher Program

In addition to UPI Circle, Google has also broadened the UPI voucher program. Initially introduced for COVID-19 vaccination payments, the programme now offers a versatile solution for various sectors. Users can receive prepaid vouchers tied to their mobile numbers, enabling them to make digital payments without linking their bank accounts. These vouchers can be used across any UPI-supported app, including Google Pay, for merchant transactions.

"Beneficiaries of these vouchers will be able to use any supporting UPI app, including Google Pay, to pay for all their supported merchant transactions without even linking their bank account on UPI," the blog post said. "Initially introduced for COVID-19 vaccination payments, UPI Vouchers hasnowevolved into a versatile payment solution for various sectors."

Introducing ClickPay QR on Google Pay

In collaboration with NPCI Bharat Billpay, Google has also rolled out support for ClickPay QR within the Google Pay app. This feature allows users to pay bills simply by scanning a ClickPay QR code, eliminating the need to remember complex bill details or consumer IDs. This further simplifies the bill payment process, making it quicker and more user-friendly.

"To start, we've partnered with over 20 of India's top brands, offering one of the widest ranges of partners for any digital wallet in India," the company wrote on its blog. "We look forward to adding more partners soon."

Google's Broader Digital Wallet Expansion in India

In May, Google opened its digital wallet service to users in India, the world's most populous country, focusing on localized experiences. The company has already partnered with over 20 of India's top brands, offering one of the most comprehensive digital wallet services in the country. Google plans to expand these partnerships soon.

Moreover, Google has been working with the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) to extend UPI's capabilities beyond India's borders. This includes establishing similar digital payment systems in other countries and using UPI infrastructure to simplify international remittances. With these new features, Google continues to enhance its digital payment ecosystem in India, making it more inclusive, convenient, and efficient for users nationwide.