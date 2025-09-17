Google Experiments With Spotlight-Style Search App for Windows Users

Google is experimenting with a new desktop application designed to transform how Windows users search for information across their devices and online. The company has launched the Google app for Windows under its Search Labs program, currently limited to a small group of users in the United States.

Unlike the traditional browser-based approach, this application runs directly on Windows 10 and newer PCs, offering quick access to local files, installed apps, Google Drive, and web content in one unified interface. With a simple keyboard shortcut — Alt + Space — a sleek, pill-shaped search bar appears at the top of the screen, allowing users to type queries instantly.

A Familiar but Smarter Experience

The design closely mirrors Apple’s Spotlight search on Mac, but with added functionality. Results are automatically sorted into categories like “Apps and websites,” local files, Google Drive, and online matches, making navigation more intuitive.

One of the standout features is the integration of Google Lens. This enables users to highlight text or images directly on their screen for immediate actions such as translation, copying, solving math problems, or further look-ups on the web. This makes the app more versatile than the built-in Windows search function.

AI-Powered Mode for Complex Queries

Google has also added an AI Mode for more conversational, context-aware answers. This generative AI feature can provide detailed explanations, break down multi-part questions, or surface related information in longer, more natural responses. Users can switch between AI answers, standard web results, shopping, images, or videos, depending on their needs. A dark mode is also available for those who prefer a softer interface.

Limited Rollout for Now

Currently, the app is in its early experimental stage, with some restrictions. It supports only English, works exclusively with personal Google Accounts (not Google Workspace accounts), and is available only in the U.S. Early access requires signing up through Search Labs, and only select testers are being admitted.

Google has not revealed when the app might expand to other regions or languages. However, the company says the limited release allows it to gather valuable user feedback and ensure the app’s stability before moving toward a broader rollout.

What This Means for Google

This launch highlights Google’s intention to expand its role beyond the browser and into desktop productivity. By combining local file search with online intelligence, Lens integration, and generative AI, Google is positioning itself as a central hub for information on Windows PCs.

It also reflects the company’s larger cross-platform strategy, following the rollout of its Gemini AI features within Chrome on both Windows and Mac. If the test proves successful, the Google app for Windows could evolve into an all-in-one productivity tool, potentially filling a gap that Microsoft’s native search tools have yet to fully address.

For now, Windows users in the U.S. who gain access through Search Labs will be the first to experience this new experiment in action.



