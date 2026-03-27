Google Gemini Adds Easy Chat & Memory Import from Rival AI Apps

Just weeks after Anthropic streamlined switching to its Claude AI, Google has introduced a similar move to make transitioning to Gemini far more convenient. The company has rolled out two new features—“Import Memory” and “Import Chat History”—designed to help users carry over their existing AI interactions and personal context without starting from scratch.

These tools aim to reduce friction for users who want to switch platforms while preserving the familiarity and personalization they’ve built over time. Instead of re-teaching a new assistant about preferences, relationships, and past conversations, users can now transfer that information directly into Gemini.

A smarter way to retain personal context

Google’s new memory import feature allows users to transfer personal insights from other AI assistants into Gemini. This includes details that shape how an AI responds—such as user preferences, habits, and background context.

To use it, users can head to Gemini’s settings and select the memory import option. The platform provides a pre-written prompt, which can be copied and pasted into another AI tool. Once that tool generates a summary of stored user data, the response can be copied back into Gemini. The system then processes and saves this information, enabling more tailored and relevant responses in future interactions.

Google says this approach helps Gemini understand users more quickly, eliminating the need for repetitive inputs and making conversations feel more natural from the start.

Bringing entire conversations into Gemini

In addition to memory import, Google is also introducing a chat history upload feature. This allows users to transfer full conversation archives from other platforms directly into Gemini.

Users can download their chat history—typically as a ZIP file—from their current AI service. For example, ChatGPT users can request an export via “Settings” and “Data controls,” while Claude users can do the same through “Settings” and “Privacy.” A download link is then sent to the registered email address.

Once downloaded, the file can be uploaded to Gemini through the “Import chats” option in settings. The platform supports ZIP files up to 5GB, with a limit of five uploads per day. After processing, Gemini integrates these chats into its system, allowing users to continue conversations with added context.

A shift toward deeper personalization

As part of this update, Google is also renaming its “past chats” feature to “memory,” signaling a broader vision for how Gemini evolves. The assistant will now combine imported chats with data from services like Gmail, Photos, and Search—provided users grant permission—to deliver more context-aware responses.

Overall, these updates reflect a growing trend in the AI space: making it easier for users to move between platforms without losing their digital history. By lowering switching barriers and improving continuity, Google is positioning Gemini as a more adaptable and user-friendly assistant in an increasingly competitive landscape.



