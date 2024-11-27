Google hires Former Apple executive Mitul Shah as MD for its devices and services

In a strategic move to strengthen its presence in India's premium smartphone market, Google has appointed former Apple India executive Mitul Shah as Managing Director of its devices and services business in the country. Shah, who previously led consumer sales at Apple India, brings over nine years of experience in the technology industry and is now expected to lead the expansion of Google's Pixel smartphones in India.

Expressing his excitement about the new role on LinkedIn, Shah stated, "Pixel is not just another device. It is the platform designed to bring the tremendous power and capabilities of AI into everyone's pocket." He added that he is looking forward to working on a product that has the potential to deliver AI-driven experiences to millions of people in India.

Google's decision to bring Shah on board underscores its growing ambitions in India, the world's second-largest smartphone market. Despite its huge population, Google's Pixel devices currently hold only a 0.04 per cent market share in India, data from Counterpoint Research shows. With the demand for premium smartphones on the rise in the country, the tech giant is keen to position Pixel as a strong contender in the segment.

This hiring follows Google's recent initiatives to toughen its local presence, including the Pixel 8 in India assembly by Wowtek Technology India, which aligns with the government's 'Make in India' programme. However, this move does not extend to other models like the Pixel 8a.

Moreover, the Pixel 9 series launch in India introduced new features like international warranty support, allowing users to access services regardless of where they bought their device. The new Pixel 9 series also debuted with notable improvements in areas like camera, chipset, and design, giving people a competent option in this already crowded smartphone market.

Google's decision to leverage Shah's experience indicates a renewed focus on the Indian market, where premium devices are increasingly in demand. Using his expertise, the company aims to increase the availability of Pixel smartphones and bring AI-driven experiences to a larger audience across the country.