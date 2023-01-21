Google is working on an AI search engine and 21 new AI products; threatened with ChatGPT

ChatGPT, the new AI chatbot on the market, is giving Google a hard time. Dubbed as more efficient and faster, ChatGPT, with its advanced technology and intuitive design, is the talk of the tech world and left Google scrambling to catch up. Google has started working on its version of the AI search engine to take on ChatGPT and maintain its dominance in the industry. In addition to the search engine, the technology company is also preparing to launch around 21 new products. All of which will be announced during Google I/O 2023.

According to a New York Times report, Google is shaken to its core due to the growing popularity of ChatGPT. As a result, Google plans to introduce more than 20 new products and show off a version of its search engine with chatbot features this year.

"This is a time of significant vulnerability for Google. ChatGPT has put a stake in the ground and says, 'This is what a compelling new search experience could look like,' said D. Sivakumar, a former Google research director who helped found a start-up named Tonita, told the New York Times.

Sivakumar added that this is not the first time that competition has threatened Google. The company has faced challenges in the past. Still, it has overcome them and can continue to do so by using its artificial intelligence (AI) resources to remain competitive in the industry. He has suggested that Google has the capacity and tools to maintain its position in the market despite the challenges that may come with the new AI chatbot he mentioned earlier.

The NYT report revealed that Google is getting help from Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who has not been involved with Google in recent years, to tackle the new AI chatbot. Brin and Page approved plans to integrate more chatbot features into Google's search engine and advised company leaders to focus heavily on artificial intelligence in their plans for the future.