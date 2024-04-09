Google Launches Enhanced Find My Device Network for Android Users

Google has unveiled its long-awaited upgraded Find My Device network, rivalling Apple's Find My network for iOS users. This enhanced network has been highly anticipated, and it's now officially available for Android users. Rolling out today, this upgraded system utilizes a crowd-sourced network to assist Android device owners in locating their belongings, akin to the functionality of iOS's Find My network.



With this update, users can locate their phones even when offline, leveraging assistance from other Android devices that silently relay the lost device's approximate location. Visual cues within the Find My Device app guide users closer to their lost items if they are nearby. Additionally, Google's Pixel 8 phones come with an added feature allowing them to be located even when powered off.

Furthermore, starting in May, the network will extend its support to new Bluetooth tracker tags from Chipolo and Pebblebee, enabling users to track items such as wallets or keys. Motorola, Jio, and Eufy are expected to release compatible tags later this year. Similar to iOS, users can share access to their tags with multiple users.

To address concerns about misuse, the Find My Device network offers protection against unwanted tracker alerts across Android and iOS platforms. Users receive notifications if a tracking tag not belonging to them is detected nearby, regardless of whether they are using an iPhone or Android device. Additionally, the network limits the frequency of location requests for tracking tags to deter potential stalkers.

Google is expanding the utility of its network by incorporating various gadgets. Updates for headphones from JBL and Sony enable them to be located using the network. Moreover, users with a Nest hub can receive information about the proximity of their lost items to the Nest device if they are lost at home.

The upgraded Find My Device network is compatible with devices running Android 9 or later, encompassing a substantial portion of Android users. Initially launching in the US and Canada, Google plans to extend the network's availability to Android devices worldwide. With these enhancements, Google aims to provide a comprehensive solution for locating lost items and devices within the Android ecosystem.