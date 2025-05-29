Google Launches Official Store in India with Pixel Discounts and Cashback Offers

In a major step toward expanding its footprint in India, Google has officially launched its online Google Store, offering Indian consumers direct access to its entire lineup of hardware products. From the latest Pixel smartphones to Pixel Buds and Pixel Watch, everything is now available without needing to rely on third-party sellers.

The move is a significant milestone for Google’s hardware strategy in India. Until now, Indian consumers had to purchase Pixel devices through select e-commerce partners or physical retailers. Now, with the Google Store live in India, users can enjoy exclusive launch offers, direct brand support, and a seamless shopping experience.

As part of the launch celebration, Google is offering a variety of limited-time discounts, cashback offers, EMI plans, and exchange bonuses. Customers also receive Google Store Credit on select devices for future purchases.

Exclusive Pixel Deals on Google Store India

Pixel 9a

Priced at Rs 39,999, the Pixel 9a is the most budget-friendly model in the Pixel 9 lineup. Buyers get a Rs 2,000 store discount and Rs 2,000 cashback, lowering the price to Rs 35,999. There’s a no-cost EMI option of Rs 1,584/month for 24 months, and an additional Rs 10,000 exchange bonus can bring the cost further down. Plus, customers receive Rs 5,000 Google Store credit.

Pixel 9

For users seeking a well-balanced phone, the Pixel 9 is listed at Rs 75,999. Buyers benefit from a Rs 6,000 discount and Rs 6,000 cashback, bringing the effective price to Rs 63,999. EMI starts at Rs 2,667/month, and an exchange bonus of Rs 13,000 is available. Purchasers also get Rs 5,000 in Google Store credit.

Pixel 9 Pro

The flagship Pixel 9 Pro, originally Rs 96,999, now comes with a Rs 8,000 store discount and Rs 7,000 cashback, reducing the price to Rs 81,999. Monthly EMI options are available at Rs 3,417/month, with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Google is also offering Rs 6,000 store credit.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google’s latest foldable device, is seeing its price drop from Rs 1,59,999 to Rs 1,34,999 thanks to a Rs 15,000 discount and Rs 10,000 cashback. EMI plans start at Rs 5,625/month, with an Rs 15,000 exchange bonus. Customers also earn Rs 8,000 Google Store credit for future purchases.

Pixel 8 Pro

Still a capable performer, the Pixel 8 Pro is now priced at Rs 69,999, down from Rs 1,06,999, with a massive Rs 30,000 discount and Rs 7,000 cashback. EMI starts at Rs 2,917/month, and an exchange bonus of Rs 13,000 is also available. Google is offering Rs 5,000 in store credit for this model.

Wearables and Audio Offers

Pixel Watch 3

Google’s new Pixel Watch 3 is priced from Rs 39,999. Although there are currently no direct discounts or cashback offers, customers can take advantage of EMI options starting at Rs 1,667 per month and receive Rs 5,000 in-store credit for future purchases.

Pixel Buds Pro 2

The second-generation Pixel Buds Pro are available for Rs 23,999, with EMI plans starting from Rs 1,000 per month. While no immediate discounts are offered, Google is providing Rs 3,000 in Google Store credit with the purchase.

This official store launch signals a strong commitment from Google to the Indian market. With competitive pricing, flexible payment plans, and exclusive credit offers, the Google Store India is poised to offer a more compelling and customer-friendly buying experience. Shoppers interested in Google's latest tech can now purchase directly, with added trust and convenience, from the source.

Tags: Google Store India, Pixel 9 discounts, Pixel 9a cashback, Pixel 9 Pro Fold offer, Pixel Watch 3 India, Pixel Buds Pro 2