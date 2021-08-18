Google launches Pixel 5a but not in India: Find price and specifications

The Google Pixel 5a comes with a 6.34-inch screen. It's slightly larger than the 6.2-inch screen found on the Pixel 4a 5G. However, it doesn't support high refresh rates and is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, which is pretty boring by recent standards. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. RAM is on the lower side compared to the Pixel 5, which comes with 8GB of RAM.



The Pixel 5a has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. On the front is an 8MP selfie shooter. You also get a physical fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. Also, it comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. As for the battery, it has a 4,680 mAh cell, which is the largest ever seen in a Pixel smartphone. It also has support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 11 out of the box. The Google Pixel 5a is exclusive to the US and Japan markets. Therefore, it will not be released in India.

It costs $ 449 and will go on sale in the United States and Japan beginning August 26.