Google Pixel 10a Could Arrive Early, Bringing New Colours and Familiar Power

Google appears ready to shake up its usual launch calendar with the upcoming Pixel 10a. According to fresh leaks, the company’s next affordable smartphone could arrive much earlier than expected, giving fans of the Pixel A-series something to look forward to as early as February.

Traditionally, Google has unveiled its budget Pixel models in March, with sales following weeks later. The Pixel 9a, for example, was announced in March 2025 and reached buyers in April. This time, however, Google seems eager to bring the Pixel 10a to market faster. Tech tipster Roland Quandt of WinFuture revealed on BlueSky that the device could be on store shelves by mid-February. A separate leak from Droid-Life even points to a specific date — February 17, 2026 — suggesting that Google is indeed accelerating its timeline.

If these reports prove accurate, the Pixel 10a will become the final piece of the Pixel 10 lineup, following the flagship Pixel 10 models launched in August last year. The move could help Google capitalise on early-year smartphone demand and keep its mid-range offering competitive in a crowded market.

In terms of style, Google is expected to add more personality to its latest A-series phone. Quandt’s post claims the Pixel 10a will be offered in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB — and in a wider range of colours than before. The shades tipped to arrive are Obsidian, Fog, Lavender and a brand-new “Berry” option. The Berry colour is particularly eye-catching, as it may mirror the bold red tone Google used on the Nest Cam (3rd gen) last year. This would mark a first for the Pixel A-series, which has traditionally stuck to more muted finishes.

While the outside might look fresher, the Pixel 10a’s core hardware is expected to remain largely familiar. Leaks suggest that the phone will closely resemble the Pixel 9a in design and specifications. That means a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for streaming, gaming and everyday scrolling.

On the photography front, Google is likely to stick with a dependable dual-camera setup. The Pixel 10a is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. With Google’s reputation for software-driven photography, this combination should continue to deliver impressive results for a mid-range device.

Under the hood, the Pixel 10a is expected to run on the Tensor G4 chipset — the same processor used in the Pixel 9a — rather than the newer Tensor G5 found in the premium Pixel 10 models. Paired with 8GB of RAM and a sizeable 5,100mAh battery, the phone should offer solid performance and all-day endurance for most users.

As for pricing, Google has yet to make anything official. However, there is a strong possibility that the company will keep costs in line with last year’s model. The Pixel 9a was launched in India at Rs 49,999, and maintaining that price point would help the Pixel 10a remain an attractive option in the competitive sub-Rs 50,000 segment.

With an earlier launch, bold new colours and trusted Pixel features, the Pixel 10a could be one of Google’s most interesting mid-range releases yet.