Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Goes Official: Find Features, Price and Availability

After months of teasing and even rolling out a full website, Google has finally officially unveiled the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. With the new tensor chip and improved camera systems, the new phones are a huge leap from the old Pixel 5 from last year.

















Pixel 6 Series: Price and Availability

Before we share the features, find the prices. The Pixel 6 starts at $ 599 while the Pixel 6 Pro, which is the true flagship model, starts at $ 899. The phones will be available in select markets for pre-order and will be in stores starting October 28.

Pixel 6 Series: Features in Detail

The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch FHD + screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD + screen with a 120Hz refresh rate that also curves around the edges. The screen on both models is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The display is housed in an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phones are water and dust resistant.

















The Pixel 6 series is based on the Tensor chipset, which has been developed in-house by Google. The Tensor chip houses the Titan M2 security chip which according to Google has the most layers of security. The chip has a processor with two dedicated high-performance Cortex-X1 cores, two middle cores, and four energy-efficient cores. The GPU has 20 cores, which Google says is 370 percent faster than the Pixel 5 chip. The Pro model also has up to 12GB of RAM.

Using the advanced ML and AI capabilities of the Tensor chip, the Pixel 6 series phones have a Magic Eraser feature that can completely remove unwanted subjects from the image. Face Unblur will sharpen blurry faces in low-light situations, while the motion mode can artificially blur the background to add some action to images. Quick Tap to Snap allows Snapchat users to tap the back and record a snap quickly. Real Tone will use AI to retain the original colour tones of people of various races.

















The Pixel 6's front camera is an 8MP sensor that sits inside a perforated hole. The Pixel 6 Pro has a better 11.1MP selfie camera. The Pixel 6 also has a speech recognition model in the device that can transcribe speech. The Tensor chip claims that it does this using half the power that was previously possible. This enables features like Live Transcribe, Voice Typing, useful calling features, and Emoji Transcription.

Finally, the Pixel 6 relies on a 4600 mAh battery, while the Pixel 6 Pro has a larger 5000 mAh battery. Both support 30W wired charging and up to 23W wireless charging via the Pixel Stand charger. The Pixel 6 comes in Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, and Stormy Black colours. You get 8GB of standard RAM, but you can choose between 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Pixel 6 Pro comes in Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black colours. Customers can get it with 12GB of RAM as standard, but they can choose from 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.