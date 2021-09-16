Google Pixel 6 Pro Specifications Leaked; Check Out

While some of the biggest flagships have already been announced this year, including the Samsung Galaxy Z foldable and the iPhone 13 series, Google has yet to launch its Pixel 6 line. Upcoming smartphones will mark Google's entry into the space of premium smartphones after years of being lost. The company is preparing to launch two smartphones, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The devices are expected to launch next month. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has revealed important information about the Pixel 6 Pro.

A report by XDA Developers suggest, its editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahmaan reportedly got a ton of details about the upcoming Pixel 6 Pro. According to the report, the Pixel 6 Pro will not be compatible with Active Edge. For reference, the feature was found on several previous Pixel devices. Allows you to squeeze the sides of the phone to activate the Google Assistant. Unfortunately, it will not be part of the Pixel 6 Pro's feature list. However, the smartphone will support Quick Tap. Essentially, it's a new feature that requires users to double-tap the back of the phone to activate the voice assistant. In addition, the smartphone is designed to support reverse wireless charging with "Battery Share".

The report also discloses that the Pixel 6 Pro's display will feature a 1,440x3,120 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. However, we still don't know if the refresh rate will be variable or not. The next premium smartphone could come pre-installed with a digital car key app. It will allow users to unlock their car with their smartphone using NFC or ultra-wideband (UWB) support. For those who don't know, UWB is a short-range wireless communication protocol that allows you to track the location of nearby objects. Furthermore, the device will include 5G along with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and at least one variant with 128 GB of storage. As for the information under the hood, the GPU of the Pixel 6 Pro is expected to be Mali-G78, clocked up to 848MHz.

As for optics, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is touted to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor, 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide sensor, and 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. It's tilted to support 4x optical zoom and has a feature called "baby mode." On the front, you might get a 12MP Sony IMX663 selfie shooter. The Pixel 6 Pro is reported to have a 5,000 mAh battery. It likely has an under-display fingerprint scanner.