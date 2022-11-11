Google Pixel 8 to come with Tensor G3 chipset

After the Pixel 7 series, Google is reportedly working on the Pixel 8 series. The smartphone in question is designed to feature the Tensor G3 chipset along with 12GB of RAM. Google is expected to launch two phones under the Pixel 8 series such as the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. Contrary to rumours, the Pixel 8 series is not expected to feature a foldable design. Along with the Pixel 8, Google is also working on the 7a, the cut-down version of the Pixel 7 series. However, the mid-range offering will feature powerful specs and better cameras.



Google Pixel 8: Specifications

Google Pixel 8 may feature the updated Tensor G3 chipset. In addition, the device will be paired with a higher RAM configuration of up to 12GB. According to Android Police, the Pro model will likely feature a screen resolution of 2822 x 1344 pixels, while Pixel 8 is expected to offer a standard resolution of 2268 x 1080. Google is expected to unveil the devices during Google I/0 2023.

Google Pixel 7: Specifications

The Google Pixel 7, the company's latest premium offering, features a 6.32-inch screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 1400 nits of brightness. The Pixel 7 is powered by Tensor G2 and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In addition, the device houses a 4355mAh lithium-ion battery that supports wireless charging.

Regarding the camera department, the Google Pixel 7 features a 50-megapixel primary camera along with f/1.9, 25mm (wide), and a 12-megapixel primary camera. At the front, there is a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera.