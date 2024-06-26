Google Pixel 9 Hardware Event Announced for August

Google has announced a surprise hardware event set for August 13th, sparking excitement among tech enthusiasts. The "Made by Google" event is expected to showcase the highly anticipated Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 3, and a range of new AI innovations. The announcement came through an official invitation, hinting at significant updates in Google AI, Android software, and the Pixel lineup.

The invitation read: You're invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we'll showcase the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices.

A teaser titled "AI… meet IX at Made by Google" further underscores the event's focus, suggesting a blend of advanced AI features with the latest Pixel devices. The keynote is scheduled for 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, and it promises to reveal exciting new developments from Google.

This year's event is taking place earlier than the previous year's, which unveiled the Pixel 8, Pixel Watch 2, and enhancements to Google Assistant. The earlier date may reduce the chance of pre-event leaks that have plagued previous Pixel releases. It could also indicate that Google is ahead of its schedule for 2024.

Speculations abound regarding the event's content. While many expect the Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3, there's also buzz about potential new devices like a Pixel Fold or Pixel Tablet. Whatever the case, the event is poised to offer a glimpse into Google's future tech innovations. Stay tuned to find out what Google has in store for its fans on August 13th.