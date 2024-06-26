Live
- International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2024
- Veteran playback singer P Susheela offers prayers at Tirumala
- World Refrigeration Day 2024: Date, History, Importance, and How To Celebrate
- Supply Telugu Ganga water to SW hostel: Mayor
- MIPPL unveils new brand; to invest 2k cr in expansion
- 6 smugglers held; 15 red sanders logs recovered
- Chandrababu meets people at R & B guest house in Kuppam, receives grievances
- Commissioner assures to solve problems of sanitary workers
- Water shortage injurious to India’s credit health
- Woman alleges land-grabbing by YSRCP activists
Just In
Google Pixel 9 Hardware Event Announced for August
Google's surprise August event will likely unveil the Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 3, and exciting new AI features.
Google has announced a surprise hardware event set for August 13th, sparking excitement among tech enthusiasts. The "Made by Google" event is expected to showcase the highly anticipated Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 3, and a range of new AI innovations. The announcement came through an official invitation, hinting at significant updates in Google AI, Android software, and the Pixel lineup.
The invitation read: You're invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we'll showcase the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices.
A teaser titled "AI… meet IX at Made by Google" further underscores the event's focus, suggesting a blend of advanced AI features with the latest Pixel devices. The keynote is scheduled for 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, and it promises to reveal exciting new developments from Google.
This year's event is taking place earlier than the previous year's, which unveiled the Pixel 8, Pixel Watch 2, and enhancements to Google Assistant. The earlier date may reduce the chance of pre-event leaks that have plagued previous Pixel releases. It could also indicate that Google is ahead of its schedule for 2024.
Speculations abound regarding the event's content. While many expect the Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3, there's also buzz about potential new devices like a Pixel Fold or Pixel Tablet. Whatever the case, the event is poised to offer a glimpse into Google's future tech innovations. Stay tuned to find out what Google has in store for its fans on August 13th.